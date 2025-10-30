Bob Blackman: UK trust in Azerbaijan shown by arms embargo lift - INTERVIEW

The United Kingdom is one of Azerbaijan's key strategic partners. Bilateral relations have been largely driven by energy cooperation, particularly with BP, which has played a leading role in developing Azerbaijan's oil and gas fields for over three decades. In recent years, however, Baku and London have been pursuing diversification of their relationship, aiming to expand collaboration in trade, education, and culture.

Productive cooperation is also evident at the parliamentary level. In an interview with Report, Bob Blackman, head of the UK–Azerbaijan Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group, discussed the growing interest of British parliamentarians in Azerbaijan, the strengthening of trust between the two countries, and the role of parliamentary diplomacy in this process.

- How would you assess the current state of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom?

- The United Kingdom and Azerbaijan enjoy an exceptionally strong and growing relationship, built on mutual respect, shared strategic interests, and a long history of cooperation, particularly in the energy sector with BP. The UK was among the first Western nations to recognize Azerbaijan's independence in 1991 and British investment has played a pivotal role in the country's development ever since. Today, our partnership extends far beyond oil and gas, encompassing renewables, education, trade and cultural exchange. I am pleased that we share a relationship that is forward-looking and based firmly on trust, reinforced by the excellent work and dedication of the Azerbaijan Embassy in London.

- How is the interparliamentary dialogue between our countries developing? What key initiatives or plans does the Friendship Group have for 2026?

- The interparliamentary dialogue is deepening year by year. The Azerbaijan APPG serves as a vital bridge between our two parliaments, facilitating frank and constructive discussions on a wide range of issues and close cooperation with the friendship group in the Milli Majlis. We've seen a notable increase in parliamentary visits, bilateral meetings and joint events in both London and Baku.

Looking ahead to 2026, the APPG intends to focus on strengthening cooperation in green energy, post-conflict reconstruction and education partnerships. We also hope to organize a parliamentary delegation to Azerbaijan, to showcase the progress being made following the peace deal (with Armenia - ed.) and to identify new opportunities for collaboration.

- In April 2023, a delegation from the British Parliament visited Aghdam. Are there any plans for future visits to Azerbaijan's liberated territories to get acquainted with the ongoing reconstruction and development efforts?

- Yes, absolutely. The visit to Aghdam in 2023 was profoundly moving. Witnessing firsthand the immense scale of devastation left by years of occupation, alongside the remarkable progress in reconstruction, left a lasting impression on all of us. In particular, the extraordinary efforts to clear the extensive minefields were both sobering and inspiring. We are currently exploring opportunities for another parliamentary delegation to visit the liberated territories, ideally in the early part of 2026.

Such visits are invaluable for parliamentarians, allowing us to observe Azerbaijan's unwavering commitment to rebuilding these regions sustainably and transforming once-devastated areas into vibrant, thriving communities. They also provide an important opportunity to appreciate Azerbaijan's rich cultural heritage and history. Above all, these visits reaffirm our steadfast support for Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

- How would you evaluate the current level of economic cooperation between the two countries, and what potential do you see for its further expansion?

- Economic cooperation between the UK and Azerbaijan is one of the strongest pillars of the bilateral relationship. The UK remains the largest foreign investor in Azerbaijan, primarily through BP and other British companies contributing to the energy sector. It is encouraging that we are now seeing exciting diversification in renewables, infrastructure, finance and education and I look forward to expanding our cooperation on these accordingly.

The Southern Gas Corridor and new green energy corridors connecting the Caspian to Europe offer major opportunities for British expertise. I also see great potential in digital transformation, agritech, and sustainable urban development. With Azerbaijan's strategic location and the UK's global investment experience, our partnership can play a key role in regional connectivity and energy security.

- How active is the cooperation between British and Azerbaijani parliamentarians in addressing climate change and environmental challenges?

- This is an area of growing collaboration and both our parliaments recognize that the future lies in sustainable development. Azerbaijan's ambitious hosting of COP29 in 2024 underscored its commitment to tackling climate change and promoting green energy. I was delighted to hear such glowing reviews coming out of the conference.

As British parliamentarians, we have been engaging with our Azerbaijani counterparts to share best practices on renewable technologies, carbon reduction and sustainable city planning. The Friendship Group is particularly interested in supporting initiatives that link UK innovation with Azerbaijan's green transition, for example, wind and solar projects in the liberated territories.

- Stephen Doughty, the UK Minister of State for Europe and North America, recently announced that London has fully lifted its arms embargo on both Azerbaijan and Armenia. How strong is the United Kingdom"s interest in cooperating with Azerbaijan in the fields of defense and security, and what can London offer Baku in this regard?

- The lifting of the arms embargo opens a new chapter in UK Azerbaijan relations. It reflects the British government's confidence in Azerbaijan as a stable, responsible partner in the region (the South Caucasus - ed.). Defence and security cooperation will naturally evolve cautiously and responsibly, with an emphasis on training, cybersecurity, border management and counterterrorism. This is particularly important given the geopolitical positioning of Azerbaijan, bordering Iran, Russia, Armenia and Georgia.

Azerbaijan plays a crucial role in maintaining regional stability and in connecting Europe and Asia through secure transport and energy corridors. The UK can contribute by sharing expertise in defence modernization, maritime security in the Caspian Sea and humanitarian de-mining efforts in the liberated territories. These are all areas where partnership can deliver tangible mutual benefits.