    Belarusian deputy PM to visit Azerbaijan - EXCLUSIVE

    Foreign policy
    • 15 October, 2025
    • 11:33
    Belarusian deputy PM to visit Azerbaijan - EXCLUSIVE

    Belarusian Deputy Prime Minister Natallia Petkevich is set to visit Azerbaijan on October 28, said Irina Ivanova, deputy director general for foreign economic relations at the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Report informs.

    According to her, the purpose of the visit is to participate in the next meeting of the Azerbaijan-Belarus Intergovernmental Commission.

    "New documents will be signed at the meeting. This will give an additional impetus to the development of bilateral cooperation," Ivanova said.

