Bayramov states need to improve effectiveness of OSCE

Azerbaijan reaffirms its commitment to constructive engagement within the OSCE, despite the organization's existing shortcomings, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at the 32nd OSCE Ministerial Council meeting in Vienna on Thursday, Report informs.

"We continue to believe in the role of the OSCE thanks to its comprehensive concept of security and the broad participation of countries," the minister said.

At the same time, to remain relevant, the organization must adapt and demonstrate tangible results, Bayramov noted.

The foreign minister emphasized that only joint decisions can produce real results.

"The principle of consensus must always remain a fundamental feature of our collective efforts and the cornerstone of the decision-making process. With this understanding, we remain open to constructive engagement with all OSCE participating States to address the challenges of the organization's functionality and effectiveness," the minister concluded.