​Baku hosts the first Global Forum on Youth Policy

Baku. 28 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani capital Baku today hosts its first Global Forum on Youth Policy. Report informs citing the press service of UNESCO, its purpose is to discuss the development of youth policy in a number of countries. The Forum organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sport of Azerbaijan, is conducted by the Office of Envoy of the UN Secretary for Youth Affairs, UNESCO, the United Nations Development (UNDP) and the Council of Europe, with the support of "Youthpolicy.org".

About 700 participants, including representatives from government, academitians, youth organizations, civil society, the UN system, as well as a number of international organizations take part in the forum, which is based on the World Programme of Action for Youth up to 2000 year and Beyond (WPAY).

Participants will discuss the issues of youth policy at three different angles - thematic, structural and regional, as well as analyze the lessons learned and the best practices.

Results of the Forum will be used in the preparation of the 9th UNESCO Youth Forum and other similar youth initiatives.

Forum will complete on October 30.