Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory

    Baku forum discusses Belgian colonialism in Central Africa and its lasting impact

    Foreign policy
    • 30 October, 2025
    • 14:32
    Baku forum discusses Belgian colonialism in Central Africa and its lasting impact

    A discussion on Belgian colonialism in Central Africa and its enduring consequences was held in Baku, Report informs.

    The event was attended by Abbas Abbasov, Executive Director of the Baku Initiative Group (BIG), international experts, researchers from foreign universities, and other guests. Congolese researcher Dieudonné Kwebe-Kimpele praised BIG's efforts in addressing colonialism.

    Kitulu Aduyenzi, Advisor at the Embassy of the Democratic Republic of the Congo in the UAE, emphasized the importance of pressure to overcome indifference toward colonial history.

    Speakers also presented facts about Belgium's former colonies - the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Rwanda, and Burundi - highlighting atrocities committed against local populations and policies of ethnic division.

    Participants praised BIG's work on colonial issues. The event continued in a Q&A and interactive discussion format.

    Belgian colonialism Central Africa Abbas Abbasov Baku Initiative Group
    Photo
    Bakıda Mərkəzi Afrikada Belçika müstəmləkəçiliyi və ağır fəsadları müzakirə olunub
    Photo
    В Баку обсудили бельгийский колониализм в Центральной Африке и его последствия

    Latest News

    14:44

    Brazilian scholar: Global community must compel Belgium to acknowledge crimes in DR Congo

    Foreign policy
    14:38

    Azerbaijan, UK sign 2026/27 Defence Bilateral Cooperation Plan

    Military
    14:34

    Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan intend to diversify trade turnover – EXCLUSIVE

    Business
    14:32
    Photo

    Baku forum discusses Belgian colonialism in Central Africa and its lasting impact

    Foreign policy
    14:31
    Photo

    Residents who arrived in Vangli village in Azerbaijan's Agdara district receive keys

    Domestic policy
    14:29

    Ilham Aliyev not planning to attend EPC summit in Armenia in 2026

    Foreign policy
    14:12

    Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan may create joint trade brand

    Business
    14:08

    Researcher: No one talks about deaths in Congo

    Foreign policy
    14:04
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, WB mull improving business environment

    Business
    All News Feed