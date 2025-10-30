Baku forum discusses Belgian colonialism in Central Africa and its lasting impact

A discussion on Belgian colonialism in Central Africa and its enduring consequences was held in Baku, Report informs.

The event was attended by Abbas Abbasov, Executive Director of the Baku Initiative Group (BIG), international experts, researchers from foreign universities, and other guests. Congolese researcher Dieudonné Kwebe-Kimpele praised BIG's efforts in addressing colonialism.

Kitulu Aduyenzi, Advisor at the Embassy of the Democratic Republic of the Congo in the UAE, emphasized the importance of pressure to overcome indifference toward colonial history.

Speakers also presented facts about Belgium's former colonies - the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Rwanda, and Burundi - highlighting atrocities committed against local populations and policies of ethnic division.

Participants praised BIG's work on colonial issues. The event continued in a Q&A and interactive discussion format.