Baku and Astana discuss development of bilateral cooperation

Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan discussed prospects for further development of bilateral cooperation.

According to Report, citing the press service of Kazakhstan"s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the talks took place in Gabala between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Kazakh counterpart Yermek Kosherbayev on the sidelines of the Summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).

The parties reviewed the current state and future prospects of bilateral cooperation, as well as the progress in implementing agreements reached at the highest and senior levels.

"Particular attention was paid to preparations for the upcoming state visit of President Ilham Aliyev to the Republic of Kazakhstan," the statement said.

The ministry noted that Minister Kosherbayev proposed holding a forum of IT specialists during this visit to give additional momentum to ties between Astana and Baku in the field of digitalization.