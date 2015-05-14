 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijani, Vietnamese Presidents met in expanded format - UPDATED

    The presidents met after the official welcoming ceremony

    Baku. 14 May. REPORT.AZ/ On May 14, the meeting of President of Azerbaijan, Mr. Ilham Aliyev and President of Socialist Republic of Vietnam, Mr.Truong Tan Sang was held in wide format. 

    Report informs, the heads of state addressed at the meeting.

    The first news was published at 12:56

    The first meeting between President of Azerbaijan, Mr. Ilham Aliyev and President of Socialist Republic of Vietnam, Mr. Truong Tan Sang was held in a narrow format.

    Report informs, the presidents met after the official welcoming ceremony.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi