President Ilham Aliyev receives former Ukrainian President Viktor Yushchenko

Baku. 9 March. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received former President of Ukraine Viktor Yushchenko.

Report informs, the importance of the Global Baku Forum organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center was emphasized. The sides noted that the event contributed to the expansion of international cooperation.

The significance of discussing political, economic, security, multiculturalism and other issues of the forum was stressed during the meeting.