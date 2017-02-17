 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijani President met with Israeli Defence Minister in Munich

    The press service of the President of Azerbaijan reported

    Baku. 17 February. REPORT.AZ/ On February 17, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with Israeli Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman in Munich.

    Report informs, the press service of the President of Azerbaijan reported. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi