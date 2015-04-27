Azerbaijani President makes a phone call to Kazakh leader

Baku. 27 April. REPORT.AZ/ On April 27, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev.

Report informs referring to the press service of the Azerbaijani President, the head of state Ilham Aliyev congratulated Nursultan Nazarbayev on convincing victory in the presidential election and wished him robust health and success in presidential activities.

Kazakh President thanked the Azerbaijani President for his attention and congratulations.

Heads of state expressed confidence that friendly and fraternal relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan will develop further in all areas.