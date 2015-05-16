Azerbaijani President congratulates the King of Norway

Baku. 16 May. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to His Majesty the King of Norway, Harald V.

Report informs, the letter says as below:

"Your Majesty,

On the occasion of the National Holiday of Norway - Constitution Day, I would like convey my sincere congratulations to You and all the people, on behalf of the Azerbaijani people and on my own behalf.

On this holiday, I wish you good health, happiness and peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Norway."