Azerbaijani President congratulates President-elect of Kyrgyz Republic

Baku. 17 October. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to the President-elect of Kyrgyz Republic, Sooronbai Jeenbekov.

Report informs, text of the letter says:

"I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you on the occasion of your election as President of the Kyrgyz Republic.

I am hopeful that we will make joint efforts to develop and strengthen relations of traditional friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan.

I wish you the best of health, happiness, and success in your activity for prosperity of the brotherly people of Kyrgyzstan."