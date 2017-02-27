Azerbaijani President and Emir of Qatar hold meetings

Baku. 27 February. REPORT.AZ/ An official welcome ceremony has been held for President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, who is in Qatar for an official visit.

Report informs, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Emir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani have held an expanded meeting.

Then President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Emir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani have had a one-on-one meeting.