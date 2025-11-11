Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade
    Azerbaijani ombudsperson meets ENOC president to discuss child rights cooperation

    Foreign policy
    • 11 November, 2025
    • 16:26
    Azerbaijani ombudsperson meets ENOC president to discuss child rights cooperation

    Azerbaijan's Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsperson) Sabina Aliyeva met with the President of the European Network of Ombudspersons for Children (ENOC) and Moldova's People's Advocate for Children, Vasile Coroi, Report informs.

    During the meeting, Aliyeva highlighted the importance of existing cooperation between the Azerbaijani ombudsperson institution and ENOC in protecting human rights and freedoms, emphasizing the need to further expand this collaboration.

    She briefed the guest on the current situation of child rights in Azerbaijan, including measures taken to protect children from different categories, particularly those affected by war. Aliyeva also stressed the significance of Azerbaijan's full membership in ENOC, made possible by recent legal reforms and institutional improvements, and presented her proposals to enhance joint activities within the network.

    Head of the Ombudsperson's Child Rights Protection Department, Nigar Aghayeva, provided detailed information about the Ombudsman's mandate in this field, the activities of the Monitoring Group on the Implementation of the Convention on the Rights of the Child, and the progress achieved in promoting children's rights.

    ENOC President Vasile Coroi underlined the importance of the existing partnership and stressed the need to strengthen cooperation between ombudsman institutions in the area of child rights.

    Both sides agreed on the importance of implementing joint projects in the future, particularly in the field of human rights and child protection.

