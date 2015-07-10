Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry declares Russian opera singer and businessman as undesirable persons

Baku. 10 July. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs included Russian opera singer Lyubov Kazarnovskaya and Russian businessman Herman Sterligov in the list of "undesirable persons".

Report was told by the spokesman of Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, Hikmat Hajiyev.

The spokesman said that, H.Sterligov's provocation statement on holding press conferences is nothing but his and joint so-called criminal regime's failed "flashing". "We caution media representatives not to follow this provocation and avoid the illegal trip to the occupied territories.

The illegal visits of media representatives to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan by Armenia is the violation of the Law on the State border of Azerbaijan and the accreditation rules for foreign media . As a result of the investigation carried out on the basis of the relevant procedures, the name of this person will be included in a list of undesirable persons."