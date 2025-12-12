Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry congratulates Kenya on its National Day
Foreign policy
- 12 December, 2025
- 12:17
The Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has congratulated Kenya on its National Day, Report informs.
"We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the People and Government of Kenya on their National Day. Wishing Kenya a joyful National Day!" the MFA posted on X.
