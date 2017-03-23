Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry condemns London terror attack

© Report.az

Baku. 23 March. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) condemned a terror attack committed in London.

Report informs, Twitter page of the ministry declares.

"As country suffered from terror we strongly condemn the London terror attack", the post reads.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of victims", Azerbaijani MFA states.

Notably, Wednesday's terrorist act near Westminster Palace in London took away the lives of 5 people and left no less than 40 other wounded.