 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijani Foreign Minister to visit Georgia

    The meeting will discuss a wide range of Azerbaijani-Georgian relations

    Baku. 16 February. REPORT.AZ Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov to visit Georgia on February 19 with a two-day official visit.Report informs referring to the Georgian media, this was announced today at a briefing by Foreign Ministry spokesman Davit Kereselidze.

    According Kereselidze, during the visit E. Mammadyarov is to meet with Foreign Minister of Georgia, as in one-on-one and in an expanded format.Meetings with the President, Prime Minister and Speaker of the Parliament of Georgia are also planned.

    A wide range of Azerbaijani-Georgian relations will be discussed at the meeting covering cooperation in the fields of politics, economy, energy and culture. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi