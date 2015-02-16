Azerbaijani Foreign Minister to visit Georgia

Baku. 16 February. REPORT.AZ Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov to visit Georgia on February 19 with a two-day official visit.Report informs referring to the Georgian media, this was announced today at a briefing by Foreign Ministry spokesman Davit Kereselidze.

According Kereselidze, during the visit E. Mammadyarov is to meet with Foreign Minister of Georgia, as in one-on-one and in an expanded format.Meetings with the President, Prime Minister and Speaker of the Parliament of Georgia are also planned.

A wide range of Azerbaijani-Georgian relations will be discussed at the meeting covering cooperation in the fields of politics, economy, energy and culture.