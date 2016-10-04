 Top
    Azerbaijani Foreign Minister to leave for a working visit to Belgium

    Elmar Mammadyarov will speak at the European Union conference on Afghanistan

    Baku. 4 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov will visit Belgium on a working visit to attend the conference of the European Union on Afghanistan to be held in Brussels on October 4-5.

    Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs, speech and bilateral meetings of E. Mammadyarov scheduled at the conference.

    Notably, Azerbaijan is a country which contributes to the bilateral and multilateral development of Afghanistan.

