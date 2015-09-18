 Top
    Azerbaijani FM receives Ambassador of Swiss Confederation to Azerbaijan

    Mammadyarov met with Pascal Aebischer upon the termination of his diplomatic tenure

    Baku. 18 September. REPORT.AZ/ Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received Pascal Aebischer, the Ambassador of Swiss Confederation to the Republic of Azerbaijan upon the termination of his diplomatic tenure, Report was told in the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

    At the meeting views were exchanged on development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Swithzerland. Ambassador Pascal Aebischer expressed his gratitude for the support provided to run his diplomatic activities

    Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov wished every success to Ambassador Pascal Aebischer in his future endeavors.

