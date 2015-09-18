Azerbaijani FM receives Ambassador of Swiss Confederation to Azerbaijan

Baku. 18 September. REPORT.AZ/ Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received Pascal Aebischer, the Ambassador of Swiss Confederation to the Republic of Azerbaijan upon the termination of his diplomatic tenure, Report was told in the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

At the meeting views were exchanged on development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Swithzerland. Ambassador Pascal Aebischer expressed his gratitude for the support provided to run his diplomatic activities

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov wished every success to Ambassador Pascal Aebischer in his future endeavors.