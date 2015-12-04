Azerbaijani FM meets Director of OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights

Baku. 4 December. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has met Director of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) Michael Link on the sidelines of the 22nd OSCE Ministerial Council in Belgrade.

Report informs, Mammadyarov noted the refusal of the ODIHR to observe the November 1 parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan contradicts its own mandate.

In spite of Azerbaijan's calls for logical and constructive cooperation, the ODIHR with such a step raises is enough to question its independence and impartiality.

The Minister stressed the need to study on what principles and methodology the ODIHR took such a position.

Michael Link said the ODIHR is interested in and ready for cooperation with all member states and will further increase its efforts in this direction.