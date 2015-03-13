Azerbaijani FM discussed with US delegation the issues related to “Radio Free Europe”

Baku.13 March.REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received the delegation headed by Robert Cekuta, Ambassador of the United States of America to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Report informs referring to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The delegation included Jeffrey Trimble, Deputy Director of the International Broadcasting Bureau, Broadcasting Board of Governors of the United States of America and John Giambalvo, Vice President of Finance of Radio Free Europe.

At the meeting views were exchanged on bilateral Azerbaijan-United States cooperation. Also the issues related to the “Radio Free Europe” were discussed.

The delegation is expected to have meetings at other Government institutions as well.