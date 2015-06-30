Azerbaijani FM condemns terrorist acts committed in Kuwait and Tunisia

Baku. 30 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry condemned the terrorist acts committed in Kuwait on June 26 and Tunisia.

Report informs, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry issued a statement on the issue.

The statement says that the Foreign Ministry condemns the terrorist acts, expresses the deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones and wishes to a speedy recovery to the injured: "Azerbaijan strongly supports the efforts of the international community in the fight against terrorism, expresses solidarity with the people of Kuwait and Tunisia."