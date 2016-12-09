Azerbaijani FM chairs GUAM Ministerial Meeting in Hamburg

Baku. 9 December. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has chaired the 28th GUAM Organization for Democracy and Economic Development Ministerial Meeting in Hamburg.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Republic of Azerbaijan has assumed the chairmanship of GUAM organization on a rotational basis.

At the meeting, they discussed the ways of developing cooperation, including realizing projects in a variety of fields, developing interparliamentary relations and strengthening economic and trade relations between the member states. The ministers agreed to set up a working group in the field of youth and sport.

The sides also stressed the necessity of expanding the cooperation within international organizations and with partner countries.

Following the event, the next round of “GUAM-Japan” meeting was held.