Azerbaijani MFA calls misleading the news of Bulgarian media on transportation of weapons by "Silk Way" under diplomatic immunity

Baku. 17 July. REPORT.AZ/ The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan called information of Bulgarian media on transportation of weapons by "Silk Way" under the cover of diplomatic immunity misleading.

The head of the press-service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Hikmet Hajiyev told Report: “Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs does not comment on such false news”.

A day before, the Bulgarian newspaper Trud has published another material according to which the Azerbaijani "Silk Way" allegedly carries weapons for militants in Syria.

Earlier, Azerbaijani Embassy in Bulgaria issued a statement on the operations of the Azerbaijani transport carrier "Silk Way", resolutely denying these assumptions as unreasonable.

As noted by the embassy, Silk Way is the leading provider of logistics services for Azerbaijan's cargo transportation, which has gained international reputation for its reliable, efficient and transparent operations around the world, in full compliance with the provisions of international organizations IATA and ICAO.