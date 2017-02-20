Azerbaijani Embassy in Russia appealed to citizens

Baku. 20 February. REPORT.AZ/ The Azerbaijani Embassy to Russia has appealed to citizens.

Report informs, the appeal on the official website of the embassy says that in recent days, unidentified persons offer services in different places in Russia (commercial facilities, airports, railway and bus stations, areas, mostly populated by our compatriots, etc.) on preparation and issue of variety of documents (certificate, reference etc.) in exchange for cash payment.

"The embassy states once again that according to the legislation of the Republic of Azerbaijan, state duty is charged for all official documents. Payment of the state duty may be made only by means of bank payments on the basis of a receipt issued by the competent authority. Mentioned competent authorities in foreign countries are embassies and consulates of the Republic of Azerbaijan", the appeal reads.

According to the appeal, such authorized bodies in Russia are the Azerbaijani Embassy in Moscow, as well as the consulates in St. Petersburg and Yekaterinburg: "The collected consular fees are paid by bank transfer to the treasury at the end of each month, and become revenue of the Azerbaijani state.

Other areas requiring cash payments are illegal. Those who offer it are deceitful and they abuse people's trust. The documents which they give to citizens are fake. The use of such documents can cause serious problems for citizens.

However, the embassy said again that citizents for any certificate, the certificate of purchase, etc. official request purposes should appeal only to the embassy and the consulates, filling out questionnaires and applications, then getting receipts of payment by the bank in order to act according to the legislation."