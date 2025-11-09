Azerbaijani Embassy in US marks Victory Day at Illinois University

Employees of the Azerbaijani Embassy in the United States attended an event at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign dedicated to the fifth anniversary of Victory Day on November 8, Report informs.

The event was attended by university professors, faculty and students, the head of the Azerbaijan Center of the Midwest, Farid Mammadov, members of the Center, and members of the Azerbaijani community living in Chicago.

In his opening remarks, embassy representative Ramel Latifov emphasized that November 8 holds deep meaning for every Azerbaijani: "This date marks the liberation of the city of Shusha and the restoration of our territorial integrity. It symbolizes the strength and unity of our people as we honor the cherished memory of our martyrs who sacrificed their lives for peace, sovereignty, and justice."

On behalf of the embassy, Latifov expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijan Center of the Midwest, the Azerbaijani Student Association, the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, Azerbaijani students, and everyone who contributed to organizing the celebration.