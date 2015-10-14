Azerbaijani Ambassador: We are concerned of a rather tepid response by the West

Baku. 14 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan praises America for helping preserve peace in the region.

Report informs referring to The Salt Lake Tribune, Azerbaijani Ambassador to the United States, Elin Suleymanov delivered that message to a conference on "America's Role in the World," organized by Rep. Chris Stewart, R-Utah, at the University of Utah.

The ambassador also said an oil pipeline was built from Azerbaijan through Georgia to a port in Turkey, which gave an additional oil source to Europe and elsewhere. He also added that, U.S. administration continued support as the pipeline was built.

"If there is no consistency, if there is no strategic commitment, people have less willingness to commit themselves" to such projects and peace, Suleymanov said. He added that America's support for that oil pipeline and a new gas pipeline now under construction has been unwavering, which helped preserve them.

Remembering that is important, he said, at a time after Russia recently invaded the Ukraine and seized its Crimean peninsula, and Russia this month fired missiles into Syria from ships in the Caspian Sea - an area that he said Russia, Azerbaijan, Iran and Turkmenistan had agreed to keep free from military action.

Suleymanov said he is concerned how others may see a rather tepid response by the West to such action.

"It demonstrated, in many ways, the reluctance of the West to get really involved," he said. "That is something that people notice."