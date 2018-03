Baku. 9 September. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Ambassador to Bulgaria Emil Karimov met with Mayor of Gabrovo Tanya Christ.

Report was told in Azerbaijani Embassy in Bulgaria.

Ambassador and Mayor discussed the cooperation between Bulgaria and Azerbaijan, as well as ways of enhancing cooperation between Azerbaijani towns and Gabrovo.

It is noteworthy to mention that, Gabrovo is a sister city with the Azerbaijani town of Sheki.