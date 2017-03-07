 Top
    Azerbaijani ambassador presents his credentials to Francois Hollande

    Minister of Foreign Affairs to Principality of Andorra Gilbert Saboya Sunyé also attended meeting

    Baku. 7 March. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani ambassador to Spain and Principality of Andorra Anar Maharramov took part in a special ceremony at the Elysee Palace to present his credentials to French President as well as Andorra's Co-Princes Francois Hollande.

    Report informs citing the Azertag, after the ceremony Azerbaijani ambassador presented his credentials to Francois Hollande.

    After a short meeting ambassador A. Maharramov thanked Francois Hollande for accepting his credentials. conveyed the greetings and best wishes of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to him.

    Minister of Foreign Affairs to the Principality of Andorra Gilbert Saboya Sunyé also attended the meeting.

