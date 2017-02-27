Azerbaijani Ambassador met with Lithuanian Prime Minister

Baku. 27 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Lithuania Hasan Mammadzade met with Prime Minister of Lithuania Saulius Skvernelis.

Report informs referring to the Lithuanian embassy in Azerbaijan, the meeting has discussed political and economic relations between the two countries and the prospects for expansion of the relations, including humanitarian and tourism cooperation.

Prime Minister of Lithuania noting the high level of bilateral relations, expressed satisfaction with the development of relations between the two countries including political, economic and humanitarian spheres. S. Skvernelis stressed that the Lithuania gives its political support to Azerbaijan.

Ambassador H. Mammadzade presented a congratulatory letter to Saulius Skvernelis from Azerbaijani Prime Minister Artur Rasi-zade, as well congratulated him on the appointment of the prime minister and wished him well in his new position.

Noting the similarity between the two countries, Ambassador thanked Lithuania for supporting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan.

Expressing gratitude for the invitation of the Prime Minister, Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis said that together with his team they will make every effort to expand relations between Azerbaijan and Lithuania.