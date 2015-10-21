Azerbaijan to assist Ukraine in refugees and IDPs issue

Baku. 21 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan will help Ukraine in the issue of refugees and displaced persons (IDPs) and plans to hold consultations between the two countries.

Report was told by Ukrainian Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Alexander Mishchenko.

"This question is very important for us.We are faced with the problem of internally displaced persons recently.We were not ready for it and the Cabinet of Ministers set up an administrative body that will deal with cases of people who are in this situation today.We would like to study the experience of Azerbaijan.For us it is a very important issue, "- said the ambassador.

A.Mishchenko said at a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Ali Hasanov, that it was agreed that the Azerbaijani side will assist newly formed Department of State for the Crimea, Sevastopol and internally displaced persons in Ukraine, will share this experience in the field of legal regulation of similar problems.