Azerbaijan will give Kazakhstan TurkPA chairmanship

Baku. 30 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan will give Kazakhstan the chairmanship at the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic-speaking countries (TurkPA) in the upcoming VI plenary session of the association in Astana, Report informs citing the press service of the Majlis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan.

Astana will host the VI plenary session of TurkPA on December 3-4, 2015.

It's expected that the event participants will review the proposals of the TurkPA commisions: Environment and Natural resources; Economic cooperation; Social, Cultural and Humanitarian Issues; on Legal Affairs and Foreign Relations. In addition, it's planned to hear reports of the observer missions of TurkPA on the presidential elections in Kazakhstan and Turkey, as well as the parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkey.

As a result of the plenary session of TurkPA, also it's expected an adoption of the outcome document - Astana Declaration of TurkPA.