​Azerbaijan to attend Oil Producer Meeting in Doha

Baku. 7 April. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan is to take part in a meeting of Oil Producer Meeting in Doha on April 17.

Report informs, iMinister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov said at a press conference after the meeting of foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Russia and Iran in Baku.

"Azerbaijan will attend the meeting in Doha," E.Mammadyarov said.

In turn, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the meeting will be attended by Russia and Iran as well: "We have been discussing this issue at the meeting, we will also participate in a meeting in Doha."