Azerbaijan to become first country to host WUF summit of state leaders

Azerbaijan will become the first country to host the World Urban Forum (WUF), which will hold its first-ever summit at the level of heads of state and government, Anar Guliyev, Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan and National Coordinator of WUF13, said at a briefing for the diplomatic corps in Baku, Report informs.

According to him, Azerbaijan is initiating a number of innovations within the WUF13, which will take place in May 2026.

"First and foremost, this is a summit of leaders. For the first time, WUF13 will host a meeting of heads of state and government to discuss the future of our cities. This historic step underscores Azerbaijan's determination to play an active role in shaping global priorities," Guliyev noted.

He added that the second key innovation will be the updated format of the ministerial session. According to Guliyev, building on the successful experience of organizing COP29, the ministerial meeting will be structured to be as interactive, practical, and results-oriented as possible.

"The new format will allow ministers, mayors, experts, and practitioners to directly exchange experiences, strengthen policy dialogue, and accelerate the implementation of solutions. This will ensure the achievement of concrete results that will help countries effectively implement their urban development and housing policy priorities," he emphasized.