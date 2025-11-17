Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30

    Azerbaijan to become first country to host WUF summit of state leaders

    Foreign policy
    • 17 November, 2025
    • 11:46
    Azerbaijan to become first country to host WUF summit of state leaders

    Azerbaijan will become the first country to host the World Urban Forum (WUF), which will hold its first-ever summit at the level of heads of state and government, Anar Guliyev, Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan and National Coordinator of WUF13, said at a briefing for the diplomatic corps in Baku, Report informs.

    According to him, Azerbaijan is initiating a number of innovations within the WUF13, which will take place in May 2026.

    "First and foremost, this is a summit of leaders. For the first time, WUF13 will host a meeting of heads of state and government to discuss the future of our cities. This historic step underscores Azerbaijan's determination to play an active role in shaping global priorities," Guliyev noted.

    He added that the second key innovation will be the updated format of the ministerial session. According to Guliyev, building on the successful experience of organizing COP29, the ministerial meeting will be structured to be as interactive, practical, and results-oriented as possible.

    "The new format will allow ministers, mayors, experts, and practitioners to directly exchange experiences, strengthen policy dialogue, and accelerate the implementation of solutions. This will ensure the achievement of concrete results that will help countries effectively implement their urban development and housing policy priorities," he emphasized.

    World Urban Forum (WUF) Azerbaijan Anar Guliyev
    Azərbaycan dövlət başçılarının sammitinin keçirildiyi WUF-a ev sahibliyi edən ilk ölkə olacaq
    Азербайджан станет первой страной-хозяйкой WUF с саммитом лидеров государств

    Latest News

    12:29

    Urban Expo to be organized at WUF13 in Baku

    Foreign policy
    12:28

    Baku Urban Week to take place in Azerbaijan ahead of WUF13

    Foreign policy
    12:26

    US Under Secretary of State to visit Azerbaijan this week

    Foreign policy
    12:18

    Baku Olympic Stadium to host 90,000 m² of temporary structures for WUF13

    Foreign policy
    12:08

    WUF13 to attract private sector, showcase Azerbaijan's achievements

    Foreign policy
    12:03

    Anar Guliyev: Baku Olympic Stadium to become key venue for WUF13

    Other
    11:56

    Ambassador: China and Azerbaijan – partners on path of development and revival

    Tourism
    11:50

    Around 2,500 volunteers expected to support WUF13 in Baku

    Foreign policy
    11:46

    Azerbaijan to become first country to host WUF summit of state leaders

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed