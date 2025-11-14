Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30

    Azerbaijan sends note of protest to Russia

    Foreign policy
    • 14 November, 2025
    • 16:20
    Azerbaijan sends note of protest to Russia

    Russian Ambassador to Baku Mikhail Yevdokimov has been summoned to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where he was presented with a note of protest, Report informs, referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

    During a meeting at the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the ambassador was presented with a strong protest regarding the Iskander missile that struck the Azerbaijani Embassy in Kyiv as a result of missile and drone attacks that occurred around 1:00 a.m. (GMT+2) on November 14.

    The Azerbaijani side informed the Russian diplomat that the explosion completely destroyed part of the embassy's fence, as well as damaged structures, official vehicles, the administrative building, and the consular section of the diplomatic mission.

    "Fortunately, no casualties were reported," the statement read.

    During the meeting, the Azerbaijani side recalled that similar missile strikes, which contradict the norms and principles of international law, have occurred previously. In particular, on March 10, 2022, as a result of an airstrike on the building of the Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Kharkiv, the administrative building was seriously damaged, and the official vehicle was rendered unusable.

    Azerbaijan Foreign Ministry Russia
    Azərbaycan Kiyevdəki səfirliyinin atəşə tutulması ilə bağlı Rusiyaya nota verib
    Азербайджан вручил России ноту протеста

    Latest News

    17:11

    About 78,000 jobs created in Azerbaijan in nine months

    Social security
    17:10

    Diesel fuel production up by over 7% in Azerbaijan

    Energy
    17:08

    Masato Kanda: ADB prepared to invest up to $2.5B in Azerbaijan through 2029

    Finance
    16:54

    Baku airport, Uzbekistan Airports expanding cooperation to modernize their air hubs

    Infrastructure
    16:52

    Baku-Yerevan peace to enhance region's overall attractiveness, Georgian president says

    Region
    16:50

    Rail freight in Azerbaijan declines 9.7% in ten months of 2025

    Infrastructure
    16:49

    Azerbaijan's transport sector carries 198.3M tons of cargo in January–October

    Infrastructure
    16:44

    Tourists involved in road accident in Egypt: 2 Azerbaijani citizens among injured

    Other countries
    16:38

    MFA: Russia's missile strikes on Azerbaijani targets in Ukraine raise questions about their deliberate nature

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed