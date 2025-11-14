Azerbaijan sends note of protest to Russia

Russian Ambassador to Baku Mikhail Yevdokimov has been summoned to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where he was presented with a note of protest, Report informs, referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During a meeting at the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the ambassador was presented with a strong protest regarding the Iskander missile that struck the Azerbaijani Embassy in Kyiv as a result of missile and drone attacks that occurred around 1:00 a.m. (GMT+2) on November 14.

The Azerbaijani side informed the Russian diplomat that the explosion completely destroyed part of the embassy's fence, as well as damaged structures, official vehicles, the administrative building, and the consular section of the diplomatic mission.

"Fortunately, no casualties were reported," the statement read.

During the meeting, the Azerbaijani side recalled that similar missile strikes, which contradict the norms and principles of international law, have occurred previously. In particular, on March 10, 2022, as a result of an airstrike on the building of the Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Kharkiv, the administrative building was seriously damaged, and the official vehicle was rendered unusable.