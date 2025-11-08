Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade

    Azerbaijan's Victory Day celebrated in major US cities

    Foreign policy
    • 08 November, 2025
    • 12:17
    Azerbaijan's Victory Day celebrated in major US cities

    To mark the 5th anniversary of November 8 – Victory Day of Azerbaijan, an awareness campaign is being held simultaneously in five major cities across the United States.

    According to Report, LED-screen vehicles displaying Azerbaijan's historic victory are moving through central streets and squares in Washington, New York, Atlanta, Detroit, and Boston.

    Messages displayed on the LED screens include: "Five Years of Courage and Pride," "Azerbaijan's Victory – Triumph of Justice," "Azerbaijan Won, Justice Prevailed," "Together for Lasting Peace in Karabakh," "Karabakh – Land of Peace and Hope," "Peace and Cooperation for the Caucasus," "Peace Brings Happiness, Happiness Brings Progress," "We Honor the Heroes of Victory," and "We Remember Those Who Made Victory Possible."

    The vehicles also feature the names of cities and districts liberated from occupation: Jabrayil, Fuzuli, Zangilan, Gubadli, Shusha, Khojavand, Khankandi, Khojaly, Aghdam, Kalbajar, and Lachin.

    In Washington, the vehicles passed by the White House, the Capitol, and the Memorial complex; in New York, they appeared in front of the UN Headquarters, on Manhattan's main streets, Wall Street, the Financial District, Brooklyn Bridge, and Times Square; in Atlanta, near the CNN building; in Detroit, in front of the Fox Theatre; and in Boston, along the city's central avenues – attracting significant interest from local residents.

    The campaign was organized by the Azerbaijani-American Youth Federation and an Azerbaijani resident of New York, Nofal Aliyev, with support from the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan.

    Azerbaijan Victory Day Path to Victory Washington New York United States
    Photo
    ABŞ-nin böyük şəhərlərində Zəfər Günü qeyd olunur
    Photo
    В крупных городах США прошла акция в честь Дня Победы Азербайджана

    Latest News

    12:51

    NATO continues to select candidate for position of special rep for Caucasus & Central Asia - EXCLUSIVE

    Region
    12:49
    Photo

    UAE Deputy PM arrives in Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    12:42

    Azeri Light crude rises to $65.1 per barrel

    Energy
    12:40

    Azerbaijan's Victory Museum to open to visitors starting tomorrow

    Domestic policy
    12:33
    Photo
    Video

    President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend Victory Museum opening in Baku

    Domestic policy
    12:22

    Azerbaijan's Victory Day celebrated in Buenos Aires

    Foreign policy
    12:20
    Photo

    Baku residents celebrating fifth anniversary of Victory Day

    Domestic policy
    12:20
    Photo

    Ministry: Nearly 600 residents employed in Azerbaijan's Shusha

    Social security
    12:19
    Photo

    Shusha hosting series of events on November 8 – Victory Day

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed