Azerbaijan's Victory Day celebrated in major US cities

To mark the 5th anniversary of November 8 – Victory Day of Azerbaijan, an awareness campaign is being held simultaneously in five major cities across the United States.

According to Report, LED-screen vehicles displaying Azerbaijan's historic victory are moving through central streets and squares in Washington, New York, Atlanta, Detroit, and Boston.

Messages displayed on the LED screens include: "Five Years of Courage and Pride," "Azerbaijan's Victory – Triumph of Justice," "Azerbaijan Won, Justice Prevailed," "Together for Lasting Peace in Karabakh," "Karabakh – Land of Peace and Hope," "Peace and Cooperation for the Caucasus," "Peace Brings Happiness, Happiness Brings Progress," "We Honor the Heroes of Victory," and "We Remember Those Who Made Victory Possible."

The vehicles also feature the names of cities and districts liberated from occupation: Jabrayil, Fuzuli, Zangilan, Gubadli, Shusha, Khojavand, Khankandi, Khojaly, Aghdam, Kalbajar, and Lachin.

In Washington, the vehicles passed by the White House, the Capitol, and the Memorial complex; in New York, they appeared in front of the UN Headquarters, on Manhattan's main streets, Wall Street, the Financial District, Brooklyn Bridge, and Times Square; in Atlanta, near the CNN building; in Detroit, in front of the Fox Theatre; and in Boston, along the city's central avenues – attracting significant interest from local residents.

The campaign was organized by the Azerbaijani-American Youth Federation and an Azerbaijani resident of New York, Nofal Aliyev, with support from the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan.