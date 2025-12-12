Azerbaijan's embassy in Tajikistan holds ceremony honoring Heydar Aliyev

A memorial ceremony marking the 22nd anniversary of the passing of National Leader Heydar Aliyev was held at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Tajikistan, Report informs.

Ambassador Alimirzamin Asgarov highlighted Heydar Aliyev's exceptional role in building and strengthening modern Azerbaijani statehood. He emphasized the National Leader's wisdom, unwavering dedication to national interests, and his invaluable contributions to reinforcing state traditions-an enduring legacy that continues to guide the country's development.

Speakers noted that Heydar Aliyev's wise statehood principles are being successfully continued today by President Ilham Aliyev, whose strong political will, determined leadership, and victorious command led Azerbaijan to its historic triumph in the Patriotic War.

As part of the event, a documentary film depicting Heydar Aliyev's life and political career was screened.