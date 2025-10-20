Azerbaijan represented at ministerial meetings on regional connectivity in Luxembourg

Ministerial meetings on regional security and interconnectivity are taking place today in Luxembourg following the EU Foreign Affairs Council session.

According to Report"s European bureau, Azerbaijan is represented by Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev.

The program of the event includes two separate sessions with the participation of representatives from the European Union, the Eastern Partnership, and Central Asian countries, a source in the European Commission told Report.

The first session, titled "Security, Stability and Resilience in the Black Sea Region," is attended by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas, EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos, as well as representatives from EU member states, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Moldova, Türkiye, and Ukraine.

The second session, held in the format of a working dinner, focuses on "Advancing the Cross-Regional Connectivity Agenda." EU Commissioner for International Partnerships Jozef Sikela will join this session, which includes officials from the EU, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan, Türkiye, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, and Uzbekistan.

Both meetings aim to strengthen cooperation between the EU and the countries of Eastern Europe, the South Caucasus, and Central Asia in areas such as security, transport, energy, and sustainable development, as well as to promote closer ties between Europe and Asia.