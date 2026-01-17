Azerbaijan plays key role in strengthening unity of Turkic world

Azerbaijan plays a leading role in strengthening the unity of the Turkic world, Professor Ilyas Topsakal, a deputy from Türkiye's Nationalist Movement Party, told Report.

According to Topsakal, Azerbaijan serves as the scientific bridge of the Turkic world. He noted that Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of the Republic of Türkiye, highly valued Azerbaijanis, saying, "There is no Turkic world without Azerbaijan, as this country is the bridge connecting Türkiye and the Turkic world."

Atatürk, he added, preferred to work alongside Azerbaijani figures such as Ahmad bey Aghayev and Ali bey Huseynzade. In this context, Topsakal emphasized that the foundation of the Organization of Turkic States was laid by visionary thinkers like them, and Azerbaijan serves as the scientific base for the Turkic world.

The deputy highlighted that after the collapse of the Soviet Union, Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan initially developed cultural ties, followed by cooperation in other fields. He stressed that Azerbaijan acts as a locomotive in strengthening Turkic unity, noting that the shared language and geographic proximity are crucial factors. "As Oghuz Turks, we speak the same language with Turks living in Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Iran, Iraq and Syria, and our geographic closeness makes us feel connected," Topsakal said, adding that Azerbaijani intellectuals played a key role in developing the language. He cited the first publication of the newspaper Əkinçi in 1875 and the First Turkology Congress held in Baku in 1926 as important milestones for today's unity.

Topsakal also recalled that the 100th anniversary of the First Turkology Congress will be celebrated in Baku this year. "We will attend the jubilee event with a delegation. Such events, which bring together Turkologists from Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Europe, Russia, Turkestan, Iran, Iraq and Syria, serve our unity. Just as European Union countries demonstrate strength by acting together, I believe the Turkic States Organization will also bring Turks together and operate as a stronger, successful organization," he said.