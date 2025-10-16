Azerbaijan participates in NAM Ministerial Meeting in Uganda

The delegation led by Azerbaijan's Deputy Foreign Minister Samir Sharifov participated in the 19th Ministerial Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) held in Kampala, Uganda, on October 15-16, Report informs, referring to Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry.

Within the framework of the Kampala Ministerial Meeting, there was an exchange of views on strengthening international peace and security, promoting sustainable development, increasing the institutional capacity of the NAM, as well as the situation in the Middle East and other current agenda issues.

Sharifov spoke at the opening segment of the meeting, touching upon the initiatives implemented during the country's chairmanship, including contributions to the institutional development of the NAM. He also highlighted the importance of strengthening solidarity and unity among member countries.

The deputy minister informed participants about recent progress on the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization agenda and the large-scale restoration and reconstruction work being carried out in Azerbaijan's liberated territories.

Azerbaijan was also represented at the meeting of the NAM Ministerial Committee on Palestine as a former chair and current member of the Troika.

Sharifov underscored the participation of Azerbaijan's head of state at the Sharm El-Sheikh Peace Summit on October 13, 2025. He noted that Azerbaijan was one of the few NAM members invited to the summit and highlighted its significance, the importance of quickly establishing lasting peace and security in the Middle East based on the two-state principle, as well as the country's humanitarian initiatives in the region.

Several bilateral meetings were held during the session, and agreements were signed on mutual visa exemption for holders of diplomatic and service passports between Azerbaijan and Uganda, and for holders of diplomatic passports between Azerbaijan and Somalia. It was emphasized that the signing of these documents serves to expand Azerbaijan's bilateral relations with African countries, facilitate mutual visits, and further develop diplomatic relations.