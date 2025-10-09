Azerbaijan Minister of Defense extends condolences to Pakistani side

The Defense Minister of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has conveyed his condolences to the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee of Pakistan, General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Report informs, citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The condolence letter says: "I am deeply saddened by the news of the deaths of a group of servicemen of the fraternal Pakistan Armed Forces resulting from the terrorist attack in the Orakzai district of the remote Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering with Afghanistan.

I pray to Almighty Allah for the repose of the souls of the deceased and extend my deepest condolences to their families.

May Allah grant eternal peace to the deceased."