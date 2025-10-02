Azerbaijan, Japan hold political consultations

A new round of political consultations has been held between the foreign ministries of Azerbaijan and Japan, Report informs, citing the Azerbaijani MFA.

The Azerbaijani delegation was led by Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov, while the Japanese side was headed by Masaki Ishikawa, Deputy Director-General of the European Affairs Bureau and Special Representative for Central Asia, the Caucasus, and GUAM.

During the consultations, the sides exchanged views on a wide range of topics, including political, economic, investment, trade, educational, cultural, humanitarian, energy, environmental, climate, and tourism cooperation.

They also discussed the importance of mutual understanding on bilateral and regional issues, the significance of international collaboration, and the need to strengthen cooperation within international organizations.

Deputy Minister Mammadov briefed the Japanese side on Azerbaijan's peace agenda, the normalization process with Armenia, reconstruction efforts in liberated territories, and potential investment opportunities.