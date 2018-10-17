Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey and Ukraine to jointly fight organized crime

Baku. 17 October. REPORT.AZ/ Ukraine and Turkey will become members of a quadrilateral intergovernmental group to combat transnational crime, which will also include Azerbaijan and Georgia. Report informs citing the media of Ukraine that the project was approved during a meeting of the Chief of Ukrainian National Police of Ukraine, Serhiy Knyazev, with the Director General for Security of the Republic of Turkey, Celal Uzunkaya.

"After consulting with our relevant authorities, we received a positive view on the creation of such a group. Unfortunately, in our globalized world, crime is not limited to any borders. I think if the police services of all countries are in a state of cooperation, this will give very positive results. After all, the police of any country have the same problems and ways to solve them, " D. Uzunkaya said.