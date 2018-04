Baku. 5 April. REPORT.AZ/ Delegation headed by Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov departed to the Islamic Republic of Iran, Report was told in the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Delegation headed by Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov departed to the Islamic Republic of Iran to take part at the 4th trilateral meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Iran to be held in Ramsar on April 5, 2016.