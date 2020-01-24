Azerbaijan, Chile Foreign Ministers exchange congratulatory letters

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/6d7a781b6c52f003a2160a952d25696c/381005ab-8781-43e1-b444-90cbcbd70d6e_292.jpg

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Chile Teodoro Ribera Neumann had an exchange of congratulatory letters on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Report says, citing the Foreign Ministry, that Minister Elmar Mammadyarov, in his letter, congratulated his colleague Teodoro Ribera Neumann on the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Chile.

In the letter, Elmar Mammadyarov noted that the broadening cooperation based on the spirit of friendship and mutual understanding had enabled both states to develop a bilateral and multilateral dialogue between two nations. Minister emphasized that the establishment of the Embassies in both countries and his recent visit to Chile would give a new impetus to the development of bilateral relations.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov hailed valuable support of Chile to the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno Karabakh conflict based on the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan, as stated in the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

Foreign Minister highlighted that the current level of cooperation established over the past years and the real potential for future partnership create significant opportunities for further expansion of cooperation for the benefit of both countries.

Elmar Mammadyarov expressed his confidence in the continuation of joint efforts for the development of multidimensional cooperation between the two countries, based on shared interests and values. He said he was sure that ties would strengthen, particularly within Azerbaijan's chairmanship in the Non-Aligned Movement and participation in the Pacific Alliance as an observer.

In his turn, Foreign Minister Teodoro Ribera Neumann expressed his congratulation on the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Chile and Azerbaijan.

Minister Teodoro Ribera Neumann stressed the importance of the establishment of Embassies in both countries. He underlined the official visit of Minister Elmar Mammadyarov to Chile in 2019, emphasizing that fruitful meetings within the framework of the tour would have a positive impact on the development of bilateral relations.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Chile noted the accession of Azerbaijan as an observer country to the Pacific Alliance as a remarkable event in the development of cooperation between Chile and Azerbaijan. He wished success to Azerbaijan during its chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement.

Minister Teodoro Ribera Neumann expressed confidence that the joint efforts to further expand and strengthen cooperation between Chile and Azerbaijan will continue.