Azerbaijan and UAE discusses cooperation in investment projects

Baku. 18 November. REPORT.AZ/ Minister of foreign affairs of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov met with the delegation headed by H.E. Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy of the United Arab Emirates and co-chair of the intergovernmental commission on economy, trade and technical cooperation between Azerbaijan and UAE, Report informs.

At the meeting the sides highly appreciated the current development level of political relations between the two countries.

Positively evaluating the current development of economical-trade relations based on mutually benefitial cooperation, the sides noted the existence of a vast potential for increasing further the trade volume. In this frame, the sides highlighted the special role of the intergovernmental commission.

At the meeting the sides had an exchange of views on cooperation in agriculture and food safety, tourism, investment projects as well as the transportation fields.