    Azerbaijan and Sweden sign a convention on avoidance of double taxation

    The convention was signed by Azerbaijani and Sweden foreign ministers

    Baku. 10 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan and Sweden signed a convention for the avoidance of double taxation and the prevention of fiscal evasion with respect to taxes on income.

    Report informs, the convention was signed between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Kingdom of Sweden, by Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and his Swedish colleague Margot Wallström on the results of the meeting in Baku.

    The convention involves the avoidance of double taxation and the prevention of fiscal evasion.

