    Asking for asylum in Azerbaijan Vahan Martirosyan: Armenia pressured me - PHOTO

    I left Armenia thanks to my friends from Azerbaijani NGOs

    Baku. 18 September. REPORT.AZ/ "I left Armenia thanks to my friends in Azerbaijani NGOs. I was forced to do it because of the pressure exerted on me in regard with my political activism."

    Report informs, the head of the intra-liberation movement in Armenia, Vahan Martirosyan who asked asylum in Azerbaijan, said today at a press conference in Baku.

    He stated that, result of his "uncompromising struggle against corruption of Sargsyan regime was a brutal beating of his wife and two year old son in his eyes."

