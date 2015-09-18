Asking for asylum in Azerbaijan Vahan Martirosyan: Armenia pressured me - PHOTO

Baku. 18 September. REPORT.AZ/ "I left Armenia thanks to my friends in Azerbaijani NGOs. I was forced to do it because of the pressure exerted on me in regard with my political activism."

Report informs, the head of the intra-liberation movement in Armenia, Vahan Martirosyan who asked asylum in Azerbaijan, said today at a press conference in Baku.

He stated that, result of his "uncompromising struggle against corruption of Sargsyan regime was a brutal beating of his wife and two year old son in his eyes."