Armenia plans to discuss cooperation on TRIPP route with Russia

    Foreign policy
    • 27 October, 2025
    • 22:00
    Armenia intends to explore potential areas of cooperation with Russia under the TRIPP project (Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity), referring to the 42-kilometer segment of the Zangazur corridor passing through Armenian territory, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said during budget discussions in the parliament, Report informs via TASS.

    Responding to a question about whether cooperation with Russia under the TRIPP framework had been discussed, Mirzoyan said that existing and potential mechanisms of interaction, as well as new areas of interest, had been reviewed with Russian partners.

    The minister noted that Armenia's current railway infrastructure is under concession management by South Caucasus Railways (a subsidiary of Russian Railways). However, the TRIPP segment under the discussions-intended to connect with Türkiye and Azerbaijan-has not yet been constructed. So it is too early to talk about transferring it to management as well.

    When asked about cooperation with Türkiye on the Gyumri–Kars route, Mirzoyan confirmed that this issue is also on the agenda.

    Armenia Russia TRIPP Trump Route Zangazur corridor
    Ermənistan Rusiya ilə TRIPP çərçivəsində əməkdaşlığı müzakirə etməyi planlaşdırır
    Армения планирует обсудить с РФ сотрудничество в рамках "Маршрута Трампа"

